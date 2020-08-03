Voting locations implement safety precautions before primary election

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Voting is going to look a little different this year. New anti-coronavirus safety precautions await voters in both Taney and Stone Counties, among others.

For example, all polling locations in those counties will offer curbside voting.

Taney County Clerk, Donna Neeley, says many new election judges will be working across the 20 polling locations this election.

“These people are going to be stressed as they have never worked before, so please be patient with them,” Neely told Ozarks First.

Many of the previous judges will not be returning for this election over COVID-19 concerns.

Stone County Clerk, Cindy Elmore, says the county’s election team will clean everything after each individual use tomorrow.

“We are trying every precaution. As soon as we vote somebody, we’re cleaning the stylist, we’re cleaning the pads, we’re cleaning the tables, the pens… everything down,” Elmore said.

Both counties will have workers in masks, face shields and gloves throughout the day to assist voters casting their ballots.