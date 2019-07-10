Voting in the House will take place over 9/11 victims keeping their funds past the year 2020

WASHINGTON D.C. — The US House will soon vote on whether funds for 9/11 victims will be extended past 2020.

The announcement came in a tweet today from Steny Hoyer, house majority leader, who says they house will vote on Friday, July 12.

The current law, which was last renewed in 2015, expires next year and the fund’s administrator says it doesn’t have enough money to pay out all the current claims.

The new legislation would authorize additional funding through 2090.

The vote comes after former “daily show” host Jon Stewart gave emotional testimony before congress last month calling on lawmakers to do their jobs.

Luis Alvarez, a detective who developed cancer after responding to the scene at ground zero, died on June 29 after appearing at the same hearing as Stewart.

The legislation is expected to easily clear the House and will then be sent to the Senate.