Volunteers paint house for 89-year-old widow

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The United Way wrangled some of its best volunteers Thursday and headed over to the south side of Springfield to give one woman in need a hand.

When Lovie, an 89-year-old widow who says she needed help painting her house, applied for the charity’s “Hands On For Seniors” program, she had no clue a volunteer crew form Sherman-Williams would answer her call.

“I’m just thankful. I’m so blessed I just can’t believe it and it only took a couple of hours they really did work together good,” she said. “They did it for you. Thank you guys, thank you.”

Together, the volunteers took her home of 32 years and made it look as good as new.

The volunteers even added extra touches of paint to certain lawn fixtures and fixed the basketball hoop her grandkids play on when they visit.