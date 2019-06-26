Volkswagen fan reunited with her first Volkswagen through social media

NEW JERSEY — A lifetime Volkswagen fan from New Jersey used the power of social media as a time machine to bring back a blast from her past.
Amanda Dorset has owned nearly a dozen Volkswagen vehicles, but it all started with her first.
A 1975 purple beetle she drove when she was 16.
During a recent trip to her hometown, an old friend linked her to a car for sale on Facebook.
As it turns out, it was her old car, complete with a title still in her mother’s name.
And her name still hanging in the rear window
Now, two decades and $400 later, Dorset’s beloved beetle is her’s once again.