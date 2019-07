ITALY — A loud roar and a big mushroom cloud.

That’s what people heard and saw when a volcano erupted on the small Italian island.

It happened yesterday.

The eruption shot plumes of smoke over a mile into the sky.

An Italian man who was hiking on the volcano was killed.

The explosions, which were some of the strongest to ever be recorded in the region, sparked several fires.

Experts say because the explosions were so big, the volcano is unlikely to erupt again anytime soon.