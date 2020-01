SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — People in the Springfield community are coming together to do what they can to find local judge Calvin Holden’s son, even though he was last seen in the Sacramento area.

It’s been almost two weeks since 25-year-old Alex Holden has been missing.

Today, Vito’s kitchen spent the whole day hosting a pizza fundraiser event.

The suggested donation was $100-dollars per pizza, and all the proceeds go towards the efforts of finding Alex.