Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Missouri

Virus cases top 100 among residents of Kansas nursing home

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: gettyimages

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – The number of coronavirus cases among residents of a Kansas nursing home has topped 100, after nine additional cases were confirmed.

The additional cases were identified this week at the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation facility in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reported that the latest rise in cases occurred after some residents who were said to be COVID-19-negative were retested and found to be positive.

All told, 103 residents from the nursing and rehabilitation facility have tested positive.

The health department also announced that another Riverbend resident has died, the 28th victim of the coronavirus from that facility.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News
Yes were open 300x250

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now