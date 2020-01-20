Virginia increases security ahead of gun rights rally

RICHMOND, Va. — Security is increasing in Virginia ahead of a gun-rights rally tomorrow, 1/20/2020.

Thousands are expected to be at the state’s capitol in Richmond.

The rally is a public protest to gun-restricting legislation that was passed by the Virginia Senate.

Lawmakers want background checks on all firearms, limit one gun purchase every 30 days and allow local governments to ban guns in public places.

This has lead many Virginians to believe their second-amendment rights are being taken away.

“I’m a law-abiding citizen, who just wants to defend myself and also enjoy shooting sports,” Rebecca Henson said. She plans on attending the rally on Monday.

“They seem to think we’re crazy people. We’re not crazy people. We’re people that love America and love our freedom.”

Virginia’s governor issued a State of Emergency this week banning guns at the rally tomorrow.

This came after credible threats of violence from nationwide militias.

Some people fear the rally could lead to similar violence like in Charlottesville back in 2017.