Violent week in Kansas City: 7 dead in 5 days

A pedestrian crosses what would normally be a busy downtown street at rush hour Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. The city remains under stay-at-home orders until May 15 in an effort to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — Kansas City police are concerned about a rise in deadly shootings across the region.

The Kansas City Star reported Thursday that seven people died over a five-day period.

The killings included an 18-year-old shot in a vehicle, a homicide outside downtown lofts, a fatal police shooting and two men allegedly killed by one shooter.

Three homicides also were reported over the past week in Johnson County, Kansas.

Data maintained by the Star shows there have been 60 killings so far in 2020, compared to 48 at this time last year.