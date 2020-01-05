Vinyl records on track to out-sell CDs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — For the first time in 30 years vinyl records are on track to out-sell CD’s.

During 2019, records generated more than $244 million in revenue, according to the Recording Industry Association of America’s revenue report.

Though CD sales brought in almost $248 million, vinyl revenue grew 12.9% in the first six months of 2019, while the revenue from CD’s barely budged.

Craig Golubsky works at Stick it in Your Ear in downtown Springfield. He says vinyl records have a wide appeal.

“Little kids, older people… everyone in between is coming in here looking at the classic rock, Fleetwood Mac Rumors, Queen all that stuff,” Golubsky said. “Also some newer artists like Frank Ocean and Kanye West, we sell a bunch of that on vinyl too. There’s a lot of people who still have cars that only play CDs. They don’t have the Bluetooth function or whatever. So we still do a decent amount in CD’s but Vinyl is 10 to one on everything. I mean its definitely the biggest thing we count on as far as our sales go.”

Despite vinyl’s growth, streaming still dominates the music industry. Records accounted for just 4% of total revenues in the first half of 2019.