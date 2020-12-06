Village Inn hosts annual toy drive for Salvation Army

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Something even better than free pie at Village Inn, the restaurant held its annual toy drive for the Salvation Army.

Everyone who stopped by with a donation got a free breakfast voucher.

The toys collected today will be given away on Dec. 17 at the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas distribution.

Darla Harmon with the Salvation Army says the pandemic has been tough on local families.

“In our community especially, people have lost jobs, we have people come to us for assistance that have never had to ask for help before and it’s really hard,” Harmon said. “And it’s new for a lot of people and so if we can make Christmas a little easier for our friends and neighbors we are more than happy to do that.”

Harmon says the Salvation Army usually helps about 800 families each year.