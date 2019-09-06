Vietnam veteran receives medal 50 years after earning it

Ar. — After waiting 50 years, a Fort Smith veteran is finally getting the award he deserves.

Today, marine corp veteran, Corporal Richard Cosner received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for his service in Vietnam.

He qualified for the medal back in 1969.

An application was submitted for it but for some reason, it fell through the cracks.

We talked to Cosner today and he said, today’s ceremony helped him get some closure.

“Vietnam was one of those wars that was very unpopular and didn’t turn out probably like we would’ve liked for it to and I think this helps put it to rest.”

Cosner encourages anyone else who may not have gotten their medal, to contact their congressman about it.