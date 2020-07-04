Vietnam traveling memorial wall makes a stop in Springfield during the 4th of July weekend

Springfield, Mo- The Vietnam traveling memorial wall has set up shop in Springfield at the American Legion Post 639.

Many people have gone out to see the wall already, Vietnam veterans with the children and grandchildren. One family brought their grandson, Robby, to learn some history about his grandfather.

“To let him know the history of the war that grandpa served in and our services members and let him see the result of it by seeing the wall and the names,” says Leanne Bird.

The goal of the American Legion is to make the wall more accessible with the original wall in Washington, D.C. not may people can travel to see it.

“Even if you could make a trip to D.C., you know you see three generations of families here walking around. The grandparents, the parents and the children. And so, I think that’s an experience they wouldn’t get to have if we weren’t able to bring the wall here,” says Darin Hargis. Post Commander.

The wall was last in Springfield in 2015. That year it attracted nearly 30,000 visitors and the legion hopes for the same turn out this year.

The wall will be on display through the holiday weekend before heading to New York on Monday.