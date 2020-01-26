VIDEO: Site of Kobe Bryant’s fatal helicopter crash

CALABASAS, Ca. (Stringer) — Former Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant has died Sunday (1/26) in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, CBSLA Sports Director Jim Hill has confirmed. He was 41.

Bryant was one of five people killed in the crash involving a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter. The Associated Press confirmed Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash.

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer with a sublime all-around game and a relentless competitive ethic, AP reported. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown, the wire service said.