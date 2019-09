IOWA (FOX).-- Iowa court officials have denied authorizing an overnight courthouse burglary after the arrest of two cybersecurity experts who said they were hired to break into the building.

Court administrators issued the denial after the arrest of Justin Wynn, 29, of Florida, and Gary Demercurio, 43, of Washington state, for burglarizing the Dallas County Courthouse in Adel around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.