A man in Marshfield was able to a catch a rare sight on camera this week.

In the video, a white, possibly albino white-tailed deer is seen standing on the side of the road, a few feet from Dale Richerson’s vehicle.

Richerson was able to record a quick video before the female ran off with her herd.

He says this is the third time he’s seen the white deer roaming in Marshfield.

Courtesy: Dale Richerson

Albino deer are sometimes called “Ghost Deer,” and have white coats and hooves, as well as pink noses and eyes.

Their unique coloring is due to a rare genetic mutation which occurs in approximately 1 in every 30,000 deer, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.

However, albinism is not the only genetic mutation that can cause a deer to be white. The Missouri Department of Conservation says many deer that appear to be all white have a genetic condition commonly known as leucism.

The condition is rare, affecting about 1% of all white-tailed deer, according to the Nature Conservancy.