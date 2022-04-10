A man in Marshfield was able to a catch a rare sight on camera this week.
In the video, a white, possibly albino white-tailed deer is seen standing on the side of the road, a few feet from Dale Richerson’s vehicle.
Richerson was able to record a quick video before the female ran off with her herd.
He says this is the third time he’s seen the white deer roaming in Marshfield.
Albino deer are sometimes called “Ghost Deer,” and have white coats and hooves, as well as pink noses and eyes.
Their unique coloring is due to a rare genetic mutation which occurs in approximately 1 in every 30,000 deer, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
However, albinism is not the only genetic mutation that can cause a deer to be white. The Missouri Department of Conservation says many deer that appear to be all white have a genetic condition commonly known as leucism.
The condition is rare, affecting about 1% of all white-tailed deer, according to the Nature Conservancy.