Video gambling systems are halted due to a lawsuit in Palatte County

PALATTE COUNTY, Mo. — A new lawsuit could halt the spread of video game gambling systems in Missouri.

The Platte County prosecutor has sued a gambling machine provider for installing illegal machines in two convenience stores.

The prosecutor is calling these machines betting devices.

But the gaming company, Integrity Gaming, says the machines aren’t betting devices because the outcome is pre-determined.

The issue will be considered in court later this year.

The case gained attention when Missouri lawmakers disagreed on whether to legalize sports betting in a recent session.

On a federal level the supreme court legalized sports gambling last year.