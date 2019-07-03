Video from secret fireworks launch site before July 3rd show lights off

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo.– Fireburst, a three-decade-old fireworks show, is beloved by the people of Kimberling City. Each year, the team behind the show preps for hours in a secluded and secret location.

This year, an Ozarks First crew was allowed to take a sneak peek at the setup.

In the video, you can see the team of pyrotechnicians unraveling spools of fuses, packing barrels, and laughing all the while.

Mae Lynn, with Encore Pyrotechnics, says this year’s Fireburst presentation is bound to put others to shame.

“We have for this particular show, because of the proximity, we’re able to shoot eight inch shells. So, they’re the larger shells that you probably saw in the canisters,” Lynn said Wednesday. “The mortars that are over there. That’s real exciting to see those here.”

Like every year, the show will be seen over Table Rock Lake on the night of July 3rd.

Organizers say a little rain won’t stop the show, but storms will.