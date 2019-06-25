Video footage of Jussie Smollett with rope around his neck released by Chicago Police

CHICAGO, Il. (FOX) — Chicago police released hundreds of files and nearly 70 hours of video footage on Monday from the investigation into Jussie Smollett’s claim back in January that he was attacked by two men — a claim that police later characterized as a hoax.

In one of the videos, police body-cam footage showed Smollett — with his face blurred — wearing a white rope that he told detectives his attackers looped around his neck. When one of the officers asked Smollett if he wanted to take the rope off of his neck, the 37-year-old actor did while stating: “Yeah. I do. I just wanted you all to see it.”

“There’s bleach on me, they poured bleach on me,” Smollett added.

Investigators went on to tell him that they were recording the visit, to which he said: “I don’t want to be filmed.” The officers then turned off their body cams.

Many files contained surveillance-camera footage that police collected as they launched what they initially called a hate-crime investigation. They also included footage from what appeared to be the route police said the two brothers who participated in the alleged staged January attack took to and from the scene.

