Video and photos show standoff at Glenstone and Cairo

UPDATE 2:50 p.m.

Ozarks First reporters have learned since our original story was published that the armored car is parked outside of 1611 E. Cairo.

Along with Springfield Police Officers and an armored car, the Special Response Unit is also on scene.

Posted by KOLR10 & Ozarks Local News on Tuesday, October 22, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– There is a heavy police presence near the intersection of Glenstone and Cairo. Police confirm there is a wanted suspect inside one of the houses there.

There is an armored car on the scene.

Ozarks First does have a reporter on the scene. And while information passed along by authorities is scarce right now, our crew was able to send back these photos of the scene.







This is a developing story.