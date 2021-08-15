Victory Mission’s boot camp helps with Springfield’s job shortage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Helping with the job shortage in Springfield, a program at Victory Mission is training potential employees and putting them directly into the workforce.

Even though the training course costs around $270 per person, the participants don’t pay it, Victory Mission does.

“I just got out of prison, I’m trying to better my life,” said James Chandler, who went through Victory Mission’s job search boot camp this week.

“It’s three days, eight hours a day, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday,” said David Huett, family ministry chaplain at Victory Mission. “They graduate on Friday morning. So if you really want a job, you’re going to show up every time and participate in classes.”

The goal is to help men who are living in Victory Mission’s emergency shelter maintain a stable life.

“Any job at this meantime will really be beneficial,” said Chandler. “I don’t want to just go back in my old lifestyles, you know. I want to move forward.”

Victory mission has many partnerships in town.

“We have about 11 business partners now that we can see who they’re interested in, and send their resume that direction,” said Huett. “We have about a 95% employment rate.”

Including Springfield Remanufacturing Cooperation.

“Right now, src has over 85 open positions, and looking to hire the best and the brightest talent,” said Erin Malone, director of Human Resources at Springfield Remanufacturing Cooperation.

Springfield Remanufacturing Cooperation met with the men this week.

“We are moving very quickly with positions, I’ll tell you that now,” said Malone. “We have so many open positions. Springfield as a whole has so many open positions. We are moving fast.”

And the men are eager to get started in a career.

“It’ll occupy my time and make me feel better about myself,” said Chandler.

“This program has been very beneficial,” said Malone. “It’s so nice to get to meet and partner with a partner that’s helping men get ready for the workforce.”

“It’s kind of like your kids leaving home and being successful,” said Huett. “You spend a week with them. I get yelled at across the room, ‘Hey Dave, how’s it going? Pastor Dave, guess what, I got a new job. Pastor Dave, I’m getting ready to move out.’ It’s just really encouraging.”