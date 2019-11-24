Victory Mission volunteers make Thanksgiving possible for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo, — Shining a local spotlight on a volunteer with Victory Mission here in Springfield, Pat Hood is one of the people who make it possible for nearly 300 Thanksgiving food baskets to be given to needy families.

“Without the volunteers, there would not be an event,” Hood said. “It is so very crucial that people understand the blessings they have and be willing to share those. It’s crucial.”

Tom Faulkner, director of Crosslines, said volunteers are the “lifeblood” of Crosslines.

“There are only seven employees that work at crosslines and we serve more than 60,000 people a year,” Faulkner said. “That is all the volunteers from this community making that happen. They are meeting one on one with families and showing someone that is having a hard time that somebody cares about them.”

“Everyone one of us has had a time when we woke up and wondered now what do I do today,” Hood said. “And we are just here to help them. I suppose my wish for the holiday season and for year-round would be that people would learn to look more outside at the community at their church family at the world around rather than just within themselves.”

Hood tells us her parents were dedicated volunteers.

Even though they aren’t able to serve anymore, she says her time as a volunteer makes her feel closer to her mom and dad.