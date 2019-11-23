Victory Mission set to feed Thanksgiving food baskets and meals to thousands

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Victory Mission volunteers will be delivering close to 300 Thanksgiving food baskets to needy families by knocking on doors around Springfield this Saturday (11/23/2019).

On Friday, a group of volunteers packed baskets and about 100 volunteers will pick up the food baskets from the Distribution Center beginning at 9 a.m. on 700 W Chase St. to personally deliver them to recipient’s homes.

FedEx corporate drivers plan to deliver baskets to families as well.

Last year, Victory added another component to feeding the community as well as this year.

Providing catered Thanksgiving meals to neighborhood churches and host a community dinner for the holidays.

This enables the neighborhood and Victory to feed more people and have a community sit together at the table.

Around 920 people were served last year with baskets handed out directly through Victory Mission.

Once the actual served community dinners were factored in, they estimated 2,200 people with provided Thanksgiving dinners.



Jason Hynson, Executive Director, Victory Mission said, “If more communities and neighborhoods ate together, maybe God’s love would shine through more brightly!”



To know more about serving and giving opportunities through Victory Mission, go here: https://www.victorymission.com/