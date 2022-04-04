SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Victory Mission is hosting a celebration at Life Church for eight men and women transitioning into Phase 3 of the program and five men graduating from the Restoration Program.

The Restoration Program is a 12-18 month residential discipleship program to transform men and women’s lives through a holistic approach to developing spiritual, personal, relational, vocational, and financial areas of life.

The Phase 3 participants have been residing in off-campus group housing while paying rent. They have continued working full time and saving 10% of their income.

“With every man or woman I meet here at Victory, I am in awe of the transformation taking place in their lives,” said Mindy McDonald, Marketing Director. “Jesus is rebuilding lives and families. The change that happens here is holistic. People are transforming every area of their life—from their walk with Jesus to relationships with their children and spouses, to their careers. One person’s decision to begin taking the steps to rebuild what’s been broken by trauma, abuse, homelessness, or incarceration is ending cycles that have often existed for generations.”

The organization is inviting everyone to come to the celebration at Life Church at 6 p.m. Monday, April 4.

