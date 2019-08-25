Victim of drive-by shooting thanks police officer who saved his life

WILLARD, Mo. — A man who was seriously wounded in a shooting in June had the chance to thank the police officer who came to his rescue.

The two met at Willard’s 70th birthday party at the Jackson Street Park. Community members came out to enjoy hamburgers and hot dogs while honoring their police force.

Jason Long says the recovery in that drive-by shooting on June 22 has been tough, and if it wasn’t for Officer Shawn Garner, he wouldn’t be standing here today.

“He did what he had to do and saved my life,” Long said.

“Just thank the good Lord that he was watching over Jason and myself that night,” Garner said.

A specially made motorized bike was presented to the Willard Police Department to help them patrol the Frisco High Line Trail — the location where Long was shot.

