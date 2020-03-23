Victim Center, Harmony House offering limited services due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — During this COVID-19 outbreak, encouragements of self-isolation and working from home could impact domestic violence and sexual abuse survivors.

The Victim Center and Harmony House are providing limited services.

The Victim Center will be one of the agencies to be shut down to the public for the next couple of weeks.

They will be unable to see any clients face-to-face.

This may sound scary, but they want victims to know that all their services will still be available, just over the phone.

“We won’t go to the hospital for a rape victim during this ban that we have, or this quarantine,” said Shelly Drymon, director of development and marketing at the Victim Center. “It really saddens us that these things are happening because our core is taking care of victims of a violent sexual crime. And when we have to limit services, it’s really scary for people.”

Drymon said during this outbreak, victims are finding themselves in a more vulnerable position, being forced to be close to their abuser, “perhaps the abuser is out of work because of all this is going on, just creates all this tension.”

She said her best advice is to call now and develop a safety plan, “that might not be realistic for everyone because if the abuser watches the phone or what the victim does on the computer, that’s going to be a little tricky. So our suggestion is to call as soon as you can.”

If you can’t access a phone, try to set something up with a friend.

“You know like if you haven’t heard from me in a couple of days, give me a call,” said Drymon.

Their 24-hour crisis response line is still open, just like the Harmony House.

Harmony House’s shelter services will also be limited.

It’s currently at capacity and will most likely stay that way during this coronavirus outbreak.

“I think that after maybe things cool down with the virus and the ban and stuff, that we probably will be getting more people coming in here,” said Drymon.

The Victim Center is expected to open back up on April 6th.

The response line number is 417-864-7233.