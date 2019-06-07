VFW convention brings awareness to benefits some veterans didn’t know existed

SPRINGFIELD – There’s extra help in town today and tomorrow for veterans to learn what benefits they may be eligible for and may not even know it.

The Department of Missouri Veterans Of Foreign Wars is having its annual convention at the Oasis Convention Center.

Members of all VFW posts from across the state are here to reach out to veterans and help inform and guide them through the process of gaining benefits they may be eligible to receive.

Representatives say too many veterans do not know the number of benefits that are available for them, and its never too late to file a claim with the VFW.



“A guy was 94 years old, came to Columbia Missouri filed his first claim.” Dennis Flynn, a VFW Service Officer said. “He got a 100-percent for hearing loss, now he has free nursing home care from the VA, he gets 32-hundred dollars a month from the VA, which is all tax-free income and his wife gets free nursing home care. That’s with one veteran we spent 15 minutes with.”

The convention is happening again Saturday, June 8 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. The service is totally free and all veterans are welcome. You don’t have to be a member of the VFW attend.