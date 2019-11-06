Reuniting medals with veteran owners

Mo. — Rather than selling or destroying unclaimed military medals, the Missouri state treasurer’s office is working to reunite them with their owners.

As Veteran Day approaches, state treasurer, Scott Fitzpatrick, wants to remind Missourians that more than 200 military medals and insignia are currently unclaimed.

Each year, safe deposit boxes that have been forgotten are turned over to the treasurer’s office, which says some of the most precious items recovered are military medals and insignia.

A full list of medals, names, and last known addresses of the safe deposit box owners can be found by clicking here.