Free breakfast for Veterans and their loved ones in Ozark

OZARK, Mo. — A cafe in Ozark offered free breakfast for Veterans Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day.

Veterans and their families and friends came to enjoy food and visit with fellow Veterans at Cafe B-29.

Anyone at the breakfast could participate in a raffle drawing for a motorcycle. The around $16,000 raised from the raffle will go to Flights of the Ozarks.

“These men and women have dedicated years of their lives overseas in conflict they give to everybody,” said Matt Gann, owner of Cafe B-29. “A lot of times, people forget that someone had to do all the hard work to provide the freedoms we all enjoy.”

Cafe B-29 donated the leftover uncooked food to an organization in Springfield dedicated to feeding homeless Veterans.