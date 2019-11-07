Check out these Veterans Day events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th. Here are the local events honoring those who have served:

Friday, November 8, 2019

Missouri State

  • Veterans Day Breakfast, 9 a.m., Plaster Student Union Ballroom, Registration requested.
  • Playing of Taps, 11:11 a.m., campus-wide.
  • “Weight of Honor” documentary at noon in the Plaster Student Union Theater.
  • All events are free.

Governor Parson will attend Veterans Day events at local schools

Lt. Gov Mike Parson_1487326420343.jpg
  • Sparta High School from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.
  • Bolivar Middle School 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Nixa High School

Nixa_School_District_Talks_Bond_Issue_0_20190226012618
  • Veterans arrive for coffee and cookies
  • Assembly in the gym
  • Free lunch for the veterans in the library

Saturday, November 9, 2019

College of the Ozarks

College of the Ozarks Filing Suit Over Affordable Health Care Mandate _2309136874186819488

The Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum performs “Four Star Country Boy” at 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, 2019

Charlie Company Memorial Team service

Vietnam Memorial at the College of the Ozarks at 10 a.m. The Gold Star family of SSG Guy Gene Shannon Jr will be in attendance.

Alamo Drafthouse

Alamo Drafthouse drawing_1469205202258.jpg

K9s for Camo premiers the documentary film: “To Be of Service.”

Monday, November 11, 2019

College of the Ozarks

Vietnam Vets Memorial at College of Ozarks_8030903594538123804
  • Veterans Day Service at 7 a.m.
    • A sunrise flag-raising ceremony will take place at the heart of campus by Williams Memorial Chapel.
  • Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial Reading at 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
    • The names of The Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located at the entrance of the College of the Ozarks campus, will be read by C of O students, staff, and faculty.
  • Veterans Grove Tree Dedication at 11 a.m.
    • Located at the Flag Plaza adjacent to Veterans Grove
    • Six trees will be dedicated, honoring Veterans who participated in the 2018 Vietnam Tour

Branson Veterans Day Parade

Thousands Gather For Branson Veteran-s Day Parade_95637010-159532

Downtown Branson/Branson Landing at 11 a.m.

Veterans Day at Hy-Vee

Hy_Vee_preps_lot_for_new_Springfield_gro_0_20190321234054
  • Springfield Hy-Vee will host a free breakfast to veterans, active-duty military members, and their spouses
  • Veterans will receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee

John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa

The 3rd Grade will perform songs thanking veterans for their service as well as patriotic songs at 9 a.m.

High Pointe Elementary in Nixa

The Honor choir concert will perform at Nixa 6:30 p.m.

