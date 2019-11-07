Check out these Veterans Day events

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Veterans Day is Monday, November 11th. Here are the local events honoring those who have served:

Friday, November 8, 2019

Missouri State

Veterans Day Breakfast, 9 a.m., Plaster Student Union Ballroom, Registration requested.

Playing of Taps, 11:11 a.m., campus-wide.

“Weight of Honor” documentary at noon in the Plaster Student Union Theater.

All events are free.

Governor Parson will attend Veterans Day events at local schools

Sparta High School from 8:30 – 10:00 a.m.

Bolivar Middle School 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Nixa High School

Veterans arrive for coffee and cookies

Assembly in the gym

Free lunch for the veterans in the library

Saturday, November 9, 2019

College of the Ozarks

The Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum performs “Four Star Country Boy” at 3 p.m.

Sunday, November 10, 2019

Charlie Company Memorial Team service

Vietnam Memorial at the College of the Ozarks at 10 a.m. The Gold Star family of SSG Guy Gene Shannon Jr will be in attendance.

Alamo Drafthouse

K9s for Camo premiers the documentary film: “To Be of Service.”

Monday, November 11, 2019

College of the Ozarks

Veterans Day Service at 7 a.m. A sunrise flag-raising ceremony will take place at the heart of campus by Williams Memorial Chapel.

Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial Reading at 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. The names of The Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located at the entrance of the College of the Ozarks campus, will be read by C of O students, staff, and faculty.

Veterans Grove Tree Dedication at 11 a.m. Located at the Flag Plaza adjacent to Veterans Grove Six trees will be dedicated, honoring Veterans who participated in the 2018 Vietnam Tour



Branson Veterans Day Parade

Downtown Branson/Branson Landing at 11 a.m.

Veterans Day at Hy-Vee

Springfield Hy-Vee will host a free breakfast to veterans, active-duty military members, and their spouses

Veterans will receive 10% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee

John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa

The 3rd Grade will perform songs thanking veterans for their service as well as patriotic songs at 9 a.m.

High Pointe Elementary in Nixa

The Honor choir concert will perform at Nixa 6:30 p.m.