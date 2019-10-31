Annual Veterans Day assembly hosted at Willard Middle School

Veterans Voices
Posted: / Updated:

WILLARD, Mo. – Today Willard Middle School hosted its 17th annual Veterans Day assembly.

Veterans might be parents or grandparents of a Willard student or just a friend or community member.

After the assembly, the veterans were served lunch.

Mikayla Hammer is an eighth-grader at Willard Middle School.

She says that all of her veterans are in California, but she still attended the assembly today.

“Seeing all the veterans in there, and seeing all of them…the pictures. It just makes me realize, ‘Wow, these people are really doing good stuff for us, for our country,” Hammer said.

Today’s event kicks off a whole weekend of activities to honor veterans including a parade, a supper, and the first-ever ‘Veteran Stand Down’ which will offer free services like haircuts and dental screenings.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories