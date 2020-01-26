Veterans health care organization hosts job fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is looking for new employees and hosted a job fair early Saturday morning.

VHSO is specifically looking for Medical Support Assistants and Advanced Medical Support Assistants to work in these areas:

Mental Health

Office of Community Care

Health Administration Service (ER, Specialty Clinics, and Patient-Aligned Care Team)

VHSO states that Medical Support Assistant salaries start from $34,916 and Advanced Medical Support Assistant from $38,921.

Interviews were conducted on-site with veterans being encouraged to attend and apply.