Veterans health care organization hosts job fair

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA) – The Veterans Health Care System of the Ozarks is looking for new employees and hosted a job fair early Saturday morning.

VHSO is specifically looking for Medical Support Assistants and Advanced Medical Support Assistants to work in these areas:

  • Mental Health
  • Office of Community Care
  • Health Administration Service (ER, Specialty Clinics, and Patient-Aligned Care Team)

VHSO states that Medical Support Assistant salaries start from $34,916 and Advanced Medical Support Assistant from $38,921.

Interviews were conducted on-site with veterans being encouraged to attend and apply.

