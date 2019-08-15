Veterans donate to Hollister PD so officers can buy new equipment

HOLLISTER, Mo.– For too long now, Sgt. Matthew Sanders says, the Hollister Police Department has been operating with an equipment shortage.

For a while there, they were running so low on devices that the entire force was sharing custody of the department’s two tasers.

That is until August 1st, when a nearly-$5,000 donation from the Vietnam Veterans of Chapter 913 in Branson allowed the department to purchase four more.

Hollister PD is one of four local first responder groups to receive a portion of the $20,000 dollars the veteran-run group raised this year at its annual benefit show.

Officers tell Ozarks First the new tasers have already been used three times since they were purchased.