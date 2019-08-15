Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Veterans donate to Hollister PD so officers can buy new equipment

News
Posted: / Updated:

HOLLISTER, Mo.– For too long now, Sgt. Matthew Sanders says, the Hollister Police Department has been operating with an equipment shortage.  

For a while there, they were running so low on devices that the entire force was sharing custody of the department’s two tasers.  

That is until August 1st, when a nearly-$5,000 donation from the Vietnam Veterans of Chapter 913 in Branson allowed the department to purchase four more.  

Hollister PD is one of four local first responder groups to receive a portion of the $20,000 dollars the veteran-run group raised this year at its annual benefit show.  

Officers tell Ozarks First the new tasers have already been used three times since they were purchased.  

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now