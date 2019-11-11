Veterans Day activities at College of the Ozarks

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – College of the Ozarks will honor Veterans with numerous events and ceremonies this week.

A sunrise, flag-raising ceremony will take place at the heart of campus by Williams Memorial Chapel at 7 a.m.

The names of The Missouri Vietnam Veterans Memorial, located at the entrance of the College of the Ozarks campus, will be read by C of O students, staff, and faculty from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All are welcome to visit the memorial and pause for a moment of quiet reflection.

The annual Veterans Grove Tree Dedication will take place on the Flag Plaza adjacent to Veterans Grove on Tuesday, November 12 at 11 a.m. The trees in Veterans Grove honor Veterans who have participated in the Patriotic Education Travel Program trips with C of O students. Six trees will be dedicated, honoring Veterans who participated in the 2018 Vietnam Tour.

In honor of Veterans week, multiple showings of this complimentary play will be performed in The Keeter Center’s Royal Oak Forum at College of the Ozarks on select dates in November.

The play, “Four Star Country Boy,” is an inspirational performance depicting the life of one of Hard Work U.’s alumni success stories. Completely produced and performed by College of the Ozarks students, the play is based on the life of former Assistant Commandant of the United States Marine Corps General Terrence R. Dake, an Ozarks boy with humble roots who served his country and rose to the upper echelons of military leadership, as conveyed in the book, “The Four Generals of Hard Work U.,” by President Jerry C. Davis.