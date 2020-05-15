Vernon County traffic stop leads to felony arrest

NEVADA, Mo. — A traffic stop on May 14 led to a multiple felony arrest after deputies seized drugs and guns.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over 29-year-old Dakota Herren, who was then arrested on an active traffic warrant.

“Upon further investigation during the traffic stop, suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, two loaded handguns and an illegally modified rifle were located in the vehicle,” according to the sheriff’s office.

During a follow-up investigation, detectives “recovered stolen property at a separate location,” the sheriff’s office said.

Herren is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, felony unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, felony unlawful use of a weapon and “several” traffic charges.

He is being held on a $10,000 cash-only bond.