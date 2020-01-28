Vernon County traffic stop leads to drug bust

VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — During a traffic stop on C Highway, a Vernon County deputy uncovered methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and two loaded firearms.

According to a press release sent by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, officials believe the meth was intended for distribution.

The driver, 51-year-old Richard Jackson was charged with trafficking drugs in the second degree, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond in the Vernon County Jail.