WANTED SUSPECT: Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for man connected to mother’s death

NEVADA, Mo.– The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Aaron Goodwin, a man said to be connected to the recent homicide of his mother, 63-year-old Connie Goodwin.

In a release Friday (10/30/20), the Sheriff’s Office said Aaron Goodwin is wanted for “abandonment of a corpse”. The Sherriff’s office did not mention further involvement in his mother’s death in the statement released on Friday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Aaron is thought to be near Hot Springs, Arkansas.

If you have information that could help authorities locate Aaron Goodwin, the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office urges you to call (417) 667-6042.