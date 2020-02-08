Vehicle strikes person on Hwy 65 north of Springfield

Update:

As of 9:48 p.m., Highway Patrol confirmed crews are still on scene.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Bluegrass and Hwy. 65 north of Springfield.

At this time, the only information available is that Highway Patrol Troop D is manning the investigation. There has been no word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has deputies assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story.