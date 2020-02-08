Vehicle strikes person on Hwy 65 north of Springfield

News
Posted: / Updated:

Update:

As of 9:48 p.m., Highway Patrol confirmed crews are still on scene.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The Missouri State Highway Patrol has confirmed a vehicle hit a pedestrian near Bluegrass and Hwy. 65 north of Springfield.

At this time, the only information available is that Highway Patrol Troop D is manning the investigation. There has been no word yet on the extent of the person’s injuries.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department has deputies assisting with traffic control.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now