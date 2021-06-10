Vehicle crashes into Branson apartment building

This photo is courtesy of the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152.

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department investigated an incident where a car went into an apartment building, according to the Branson Professional Firefighters.

The accident happened around 10:47 a.m. on June 9, when firefighters responded to a reported vehicle into a building.

When crews arrived they found a vehicle lodged into the side of the apartment building.

Branson Fire crews treated the driver who appeared uninjured but seemed to have suffered a medical emergency, according to the Branson Professional Firefighters.

The occupant of the apartment room only suffered a minor abrasion.

Companies operated on the scene for under 45 minutes.

