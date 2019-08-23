Vegan companies filing lawsuits over Missouri making it illegal to call veggie products meat

Mo. — Missouri and Arkansas are among the states that have passed a law making it illegal to label veggie products as meat.

Some vegan companies are fighting back and filing lawsuits over the laws.

A plant-based company in Mississippi has filed one of those suits.

Paul Sherman is one of the attorneys on that case.

He argues that requiring special packaging in states with plant-based labeling laws is just too expensive.

“It’s just not legitimate for the government to censor people’s advertising in order to protect incumbent businesses from new competition.” Said Sherman.

The state of Mississippi says the law is just a way to make things clear saying quote “Consumers who want to buy vegetarian or vegan products need to know without confusion that they are buying food products without meat.”