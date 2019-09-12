Vaping risk continues to increase in young people

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– According to the CDC more than half of the teens who vape believe the product only contains flavoring.

The FDA will soon issue guidance on how to take flavored-vaping products off the market. Flavored vaping products are targeting items the FDA believes are especially appealing to kids.

The CDC said as of September 6, 2019, over 450 possible cases of lung illness associated with the use of e-cigarette products have been reported to CDC from the following 33 states and 1 U.S. territory: AR, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MT, NC, NE, NJ, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, VT, WI, WV, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. These numbers may change frequently.

The CDC said the number of young people who vape is only growing.

The Trump administration said that it plans to crackdown on flavor vaping products.

Holden Petitt a Missouri State student said, “It’s good that he’s taking action I guess but it’s not the flavor…people aren’t addicted to vaping because they like the taste of fruit loops in their nicotine, they like it because of the nicotine.”

The CDC recommends that if you do use e-cigarette products and you experience symptoms you should seek medical care.

Here is a full list of symptoms :

  • cough, shortness of breath, or chest pain
  • nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea
  • fatigue, fever, or weight loss

For more information visit https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/severe-lung-disease.html

