Vaping causes concern for young adults

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Vaping becomes more of a concern to local students and medical professionals.

James Bynum, a freshman at Missouri State University picked up smoking in high school around junior year, He was later introduced to vaping. He said at first he was hesitant but succumbed to peer pressure and got hooked.

Brynum said a friend got him into vaping, “He handed me it and I said, nope, that’s gonna get me hooked and he’s like ‘no don’t be a wuss,’ and so I did it anyway and here I am.”

Brynum said he thinks vaping is a healthier alternative to smoking and would like to get away from it but it’s very difficult. He said recent articles about vaping’s negative effects have him worried.

He considers himself to be a daily vaper and is not sure how to become un- addicted to it. He thinks not smoking is the best alternative.

“Oh, I think the science behind all of it is true. I mean there are unknown chemicals in all of these like nicotine devices so it only was a matter of time until someone got sick or developed something because of it,” Brynum said “I shouldn’t have gotten started in the beginning. I mean it’s something that’s part of me now and I’ll try at one point in my life, I know that for a fact to kick it.”

He said he knows firsthand how bad it is for a person and he would recommend kids to never try it not even once because it is addicting.

