Van sought in connection with fatal St. Louis fire

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Police-tape-jpg_20160324161333-159532

ST. LOUIS (AP) – St. Louis police are seeking the public’s help in finding a van that may be connected to a suspicious fire that killed a 91-year-old woman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Erline Pierce lived in the home that caught fire about 4 p.m. Wednesday. She died, but emergency crews determined that Pierce suffered from head trauma as well as burns.

Police say a blue van is considered a “vehicle of interest.” The van has a window on the passenger side sliding door that has been replaced with duct tape.

(Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories