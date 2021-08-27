Vaccine opportunities this week

According to J&J, the booster dose of the vaccine “generated a rapid and robust increase in spike-binding antibodies” 28 days after the primary single-dose shot in participants between the ages of 18 and 55 and in those 65 years and older. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, file)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 this week and immunocompromised people are encouraged to get a third dose to help ward against severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive a vaccine for the week of August 30 – September 5:

Monday, August 30

Parkview Christian Church (SGCHD) – 1362 S Campbell Ave from 9 – 11 am. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Davidson Rental Properties (SGCHD) – 4014 E Kearney from 3 – 5 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Tuesday, August 31

The Ambassador Apartments (SGCHD) — 1235 E Elm St from 11 am – 1 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Frisco Lofts (SGCHD) — 309 N Jefferson from 3 – 5 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)

Wednesday, September 1

Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 am – 2 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Thursday, September 2

Heritage Tower (JVCHC) — 515 W Mt Vernon St from 10 am – 12 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Stillwell Columns Apartments (JVCHC) — 525 S Campbell Ave from 10 am – 12 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)

Sacred Heart Catholic Church (SGCHD) — 1609 N Summit Ave from 5 – 7 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)

Friday, September 3