Vaccine opportunities this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The FDA fully approved the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 this week and immunocompromised people are encouraged to get a third dose to help ward against severe COVID-19 symptoms.
Below is a list of opportunities for individuals to receive a vaccine for the week of August 30 – September 5:
Monday, August 30
- Parkview Christian Church (SGCHD) – 1362 S Campbell Ave from 9 – 11 am. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
- Davidson Rental Properties (SGCHD) – 4014 E Kearney from 3 – 5 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Tuesday, August 31
- The Ambassador Apartments (SGCHD) — 1235 E Elm St from 11 am – 1 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
- Frisco Lofts (SGCHD) — 309 N Jefferson from 3 – 5 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
Wednesday, September 1
- Westside Health Department (SGCHD) – 660 S. Scenic from 10 am – 2 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
Thursday, September 2
- Heritage Tower (JVCHC) — 515 W Mt Vernon St from 10 am – 12 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
- Stillwell Columns Apartments (JVCHC) — 525 S Campbell Ave from 10 am – 12 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+), Moderna (ages 18+) or Johnson & Johnson (ages 18+)
- Sacred Heart Catholic Church (SGCHD) — 1609 N Summit Ave from 5 – 7 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+) or Moderna (ages 18+)
Friday, September 3
- Franciscan Villa (SGCHD) — 620 W Scott from 10 am – 12 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)
- Westport Park Apartments (SGCHD) — 250 N Hilton Ave #105B from 3 – 5 pm. Vaccine offered: Pfizer (ages 12+)