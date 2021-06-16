Vaccinate then skate event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Individuals had the chance to receive the vaccine at Jordan Valley Ice Park on Wednesday, June 16.

Sean Barnhill with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department says as of right now 37% of the county’s eligible population have been vaccinated.

“These community events are really important to help drive up that number,” Barnhill said. “You know, people are still hesitant about getting the vaccine and a lot of people just can’t access it. They still have issues accessing it. So really bringing it to people where they are – being this event here downtown. It allows people to walk here, take the bus if they need to – to get that vaccine and have some fun while getting it as well.”

Everyone who showed up for a shot also received a free ice skating session with a free skate rental.