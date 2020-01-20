Vacated home catches fire, crews respond and find people inside

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A home near the intersection of Robberson and Grand caught fire on Monday afternoon (01/20/20). Springfield Fire Batallion Chief Brian Athen tells Ozarks First there were people inside the structure when crews responded.

Athen says everyone was able to make it out of the home without injury, though he notes there was a moment of doubt brought on by one bystander’s mixed information.

“One witness was confused as to if anyone [else] was inside or not, so we treated it like they were,” Athen told Ozarks First.

Crews worked to put the fire out as fast as possible but discovered there was nobody else inside.

Athen says the home was a “known-vacant” property. The Battalion Chief says it’s “possible” people may have been seeking warmth and shelter inside the vacant house.

While Athen and his crew know the fire was contained to the back corner of the house, Springfield Fire Marshals are investigating the cause of the fire.