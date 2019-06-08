Utah mom calls for investigation after police allegedly point gun at 10-year-old son

UTAH, (CBS) — A mother wants a independent investigation Friday after she says a Utah police officer pointed a gun at her 10-year-old son’s head in what she calls a racially motivated incident. Jerri Hrubes said at a news conference that she saw a white Woods Cross officer pull his gun on her son, DJ Hrubes, who is black, while he was playing on his grandmother’s front lawn Thursday.

She said her son didn’t have any toys or objects in his hand. The officer told DJ to put his hands in the air and get on the ground, she said. When DJ asked the officer if he did something wrong, she said the officer told DJ not to ask questions.

Hrubes said she raced outside of the house and screamed at the officer, “What are you doing? This is a 10-year-old child.”

She said the officer didn’t respond and got in his car and left.

Hrubes said she called dispatch right away to complain about the officer’s actions, and the officer returned to the house later in the day. She said he apologized and DJ hugged him and said it was OK. She said her son doesn’t “have a mean bone in his body” and is mentally delayed and has issues with his sight.

