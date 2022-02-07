KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, once again, challenged Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt to a race over the weekend and the world record holder jabbed back at the idea.

Hill is widely considered the fastest player in the NFL and has teased the idea of racing Bolt for years.

Bolt, a retired eight-time gold medalist for Jamaica, is considered the fastest man on earth during his prime and the greatest sprinter of all time.

The two have gone back-and-forth and even appeared in a video together for the NFL during Super Bowl LIII competing in several speed challenges, except a foot race.

Previously, Bolt told Hill he would bet one of his gold medals against Hill’s Super Bowl championship ring in a race.

Most recently, The Cheetah challenged Bolt to a race during an interview at a hockey game in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Bolt responded with a tweet showing a picture highlighting Hill losing the Fastest Man race during the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown with the caption: “You mean this guy?“

Hill responded with two emojis: a showerhead and an “up” icon, telling the legendary sprinter he is “washed up“.