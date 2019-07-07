USA repeats as World Cup champions, beating Netherlands 2-0

(CBS) — The United States Women’s National team is celebrating victory as World Cup champions. After beating the Netherlands 2-0 in Sunday’s final, they hoist the trophy for the second consecutive tournament.

Throughout this World Cup, the U.S. women had a lead going into halftime of every match they played. They had never been held scoreless in the first half. It took an hour of game time before Megan Rapinoe broke the scoreless tie for the U.S. on a penalty kick.

The No. 1 ranked United States Women’s National team faced the Netherlands in the final.

This is only the second time the 8th ranked Netherlands team has appeared in the Women’s World Cup. In 2015, they were knocked out in the Round of 16 by Japan – which was, in turn, beaten by the U.S. in the 2015 final.

2019 FIFA World Cup Awards

Golden Boot Award: Megan Rapinoe

Silver Boot Award: Alex Morgan (USA)

Golden Glove Award: Sari van Veenendaal (NED)

Golden Ball Award: Megan Rapinoe (USA)

Silver Ball: Lucy Bronze (ENG)

Bronze Ball Award: Rose Lavelle (USA)

USA – Netherlands fast facts