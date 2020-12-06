US sets new single-day record with 227,885 coronavirus cases Friday

(FOX) — The United States set another grim single-day record with 227,885 new coronavirus cases Friday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

A total of 1,278,641 new infections already have been recorded this week, which is more than the previous record of 1,193,362 set between Nov. 15 and 21.

The United States also recorded 2,607 deaths Friday. That brings the total to 14,367,462 confirmed cases and 278,932 deaths since the pandemic began.

More than 100,000 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, a number that has doubled in the past month, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

The West hit an all-time high for hospitalizations in the past week as cases surge in California. The South is approaching the peak it reached in July, and the Northeast hasn’t seen this many hospitalizations since May. The Midwest’s hospitalizations appear to be falling as it begins to recover.

The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington projects that the United States will see 539,000 deaths by April, with daily death totals peaking at around 3,000 in mid-January.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this week that while there is hope with pending vaccines, a surge over the coming weeks is likely.

“We don’t expect to see the full brunt of it between two and three weeks following Thanksgiving, so I think we have not yet seen the post-Thanksgiving peak,” Fauci told NBC News Friday.

“That’s the concerning thing because the numbers in and of themselves are alarming, and then you realize that it is likely we’ll see more of a surge as we get two to three weeks past the Thanksgiving holiday.”